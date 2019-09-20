7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

2 level townhouse, 2 BR upper level w/full bath and room with separate sink. Washer and Dryer. Main level living room with hardwood and fireplace. Newer HVAC, windows. Kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors to private fenced patio with outside shed. less than 10 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, EZ commute to Pentagon, Close to metro rail. Walk to all Manchester Lakes and Kingstown shops, restaurants, pools, exercise facilities, etc. Home interior to be painted after current tenants depart.