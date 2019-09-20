All apartments in Franconia
7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD
7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD

7019 Old Brentford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Old Brentford Road, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2 level townhouse, 2 BR upper level w/full bath and room with separate sink. Washer and Dryer. Main level living room with hardwood and fireplace. Newer HVAC, windows. Kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors to private fenced patio with outside shed. less than 10 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, EZ commute to Pentagon, Close to metro rail. Walk to all Manchester Lakes and Kingstown shops, restaurants, pools, exercise facilities, etc. Home interior to be painted after current tenants depart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have any available units?
7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have?
Some of 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD has a pool.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7019 OLD BRENTFORD ROAD has units with air conditioning.
