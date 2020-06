Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS 2 LEVEL TOWN HOME LOOKS BRAND NEW*NEUTRAL CARPETING & PAINT THROUGHOUT*THIS IS A GREAT STARTER HOME WITH GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS*NICE & COZY BUT SMALL FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR QUICK ACCESS TO METRO BUS*NO SMOKING,NO PETS &MAX 2 ADULTS & 2 CARS*AGENTS: PLEASE MAKE TWO SEPARATE CHECKS OUT TO "NOVA LEASING & MANAGEMENT,LLC" *THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT - DISREGARD SHOWING APPOINTMENTS*CALL SHEILA BAKER FOR SHOWING 703-472-0610