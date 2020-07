Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

7 MINUTE WALK TO METRO! Beautifully appointed 3 br 3 full bath t/h in sought after Amberleigh, near Kingstowne! Hardwoods on main level, open kitchen, deck off dining room - spacious master bedroom with lit oversized closets, improvements at every turn! Elegant finished lower level with wood burning fireplace, walk-out to patio, backs to trees. Move in ready! Wegmans! NO cats - 1 dog 10lb limit. No washer/dryer - bring your own.