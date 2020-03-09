6384 PATIENCE COURT

Amenities

Available 2/13/20! Gorgeous 2 level townhome in Windsor Park. 3 bedrooms - 2 1/2 baths. Plush carpeting. Bonus breakfast room in front of home. Fenced in rear yard. Landlord will consider pets - case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1895) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.