6144 CILANTRO DR

Welcome to 6144 Cilantro Drive, a beautiful brick-front townhouse with a 2-car garage in the lovely Autumn Chase Hunt community! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors in the kitchen, half bath, and foyer. The spacious eat-in kitchen features Corian counters, 42-inch cabinets and recessed lighting. Step out and unwind on the deck overlooking the fenced yard. Relax in the great upper level that contains raised ceilings with recessed lighting and an enormous step-up master bedroom that has a huge walk-in closet. The luxurious master bath consists of French door entry, a deep soaking tub and a dual sink vanity. Entertain guests in this sizeable lower level that boasts an enjoyable rec room with recessed lighting on dimmers, an updated bath and access to the fenced backyard and brick patio. This home has many fine features and is perfectly located near everything the Kingstowne area has to offer! The nearby Kingstowne Town Center offers shopping, dining, and a 16-screen Regal Cinema. It is also super convenient to Fort Belvoir, the NGA campus, the Franconia-Springfield Metro, and all major commuter routes. Residents can also enjoy tennis courts and playgrounds in the neighborhood. Call us today to rent this amazing property!