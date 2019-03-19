All apartments in Franconia
6144 CILANTRO DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6144 CILANTRO DR

6144 Cilantro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6144 Cilantro Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 6144 Cilantro Drive, a beautiful brick-front townhouse with a 2-car garage in the lovely Autumn Chase Hunt community! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors in the kitchen, half bath, and foyer. The spacious eat-in kitchen features Corian counters, 42-inch cabinets and recessed lighting. Step out and unwind on the deck overlooking the fenced yard. Relax in the great upper level that contains raised ceilings with recessed lighting and an enormous step-up master bedroom that has a huge walk-in closet. The luxurious master bath consists of French door entry, a deep soaking tub and a dual sink vanity. Entertain guests in this sizeable lower level that boasts an enjoyable rec room with recessed lighting on dimmers, an updated bath and access to the fenced backyard and brick patio. This home has many fine features and is perfectly located near everything the Kingstowne area has to offer! The nearby Kingstowne Town Center offers shopping, dining, and a 16-screen Regal Cinema. It is also super convenient to Fort Belvoir, the NGA campus, the Franconia-Springfield Metro, and all major commuter routes. Residents can also enjoy tennis courts and playgrounds in the neighborhood. Call us today to rent this amazing property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have any available units?
6144 CILANTRO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6144 CILANTRO DR have?
Some of 6144 CILANTRO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6144 CILANTRO DR currently offering any rent specials?
6144 CILANTRO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6144 CILANTRO DR pet-friendly?
No, 6144 CILANTRO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR offer parking?
Yes, 6144 CILANTRO DR offers parking.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6144 CILANTRO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have a pool?
No, 6144 CILANTRO DR does not have a pool.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have accessible units?
No, 6144 CILANTRO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6144 CILANTRO DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6144 CILANTRO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6144 CILANTRO DR does not have units with air conditioning.
