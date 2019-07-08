All apartments in Franconia
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

6020 SWEET PEA COURT

6020 Sweet Pea Court · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Sweet Pea Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Beautifully updated townhouse in Van Dorn Village community. This has two large bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen has been updated with hardwood floors and granite counters. The living area is bright and opens up to the patio and grassy area out back. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom offering an en suite bath. The basement area may be used as a guest room with a full bath located on that level as well. There is plenty of storage near the laundry room. Townhome is well-maintained and centrally located to the Franconia Metro station, Springfield Mall, and the 495 & 95 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have any available units?
6020 SWEET PEA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have?
Some of 6020 SWEET PEA COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 SWEET PEA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6020 SWEET PEA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 SWEET PEA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT offer parking?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have a pool?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 SWEET PEA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 SWEET PEA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
