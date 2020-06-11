5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom (1126 sq ft) unit with Extra bump out room that adds extra living space. Bright and Open Living Area with Tons of Natural Light from two walls of Windows. Nice Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining area. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Separate Dining Room plus Breakfast Room off of Kitchen. The Master Bedroom features a large Walk-in Closet plus a master bath with a large Whirlpool Soaking Tub and a separate Shower. Nice Size 2nd Bedroom with another Full Bathroom. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Additional Secure Storage outside unit but conveniently located on same floor. Close to 495, 395 & minutes to Kingstowne Towne Center with excellent Restaurants, Shopping, & Movie Theaters. Community Amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, and community center. Quick Bus ride or 1 mile walk to the Van Dorn St Metro. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water & Sewer are included. Pets on a case by case basis. Sorry-No Smokers AVAIL NOW