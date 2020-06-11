All apartments in Franconia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE

5908 Founders Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom (1126 sq ft) unit with Extra bump out room that adds extra living space. Bright and Open Living Area with Tons of Natural Light from two walls of Windows. Nice Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining area. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Separate Dining Room plus Breakfast Room off of Kitchen. The Master Bedroom features a large Walk-in Closet plus a master bath with a large Whirlpool Soaking Tub and a separate Shower. Nice Size 2nd Bedroom with another Full Bathroom. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Additional Secure Storage outside unit but conveniently located on same floor. Close to 495, 395 & minutes to Kingstowne Towne Center with excellent Restaurants, Shopping, & Movie Theaters. Community Amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, and community center. Quick Bus ride or 1 mile walk to the Van Dorn St Metro. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water & Sewer are included. Pets on a case by case basis. Sorry-No Smokers AVAIL NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have any available units?
5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
