Fort Hunt, VA
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE

8813 Vernon View Drive · (703) 871-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions. This large 4 level home is ready to go! 3 Bedroom & 1 full bath upstairs, living/dining/kitchen on the main level, full size family room, full bath, 4th bedroom on the lower level, with access to the fully fenced backyard. Laundry/storage in the basement, with full size washer & dryer, extra refrigerator.This is a No Pets, No Smoking property. Owners will consider multiple year lease. Must have excellent Credit, Landlord reference and Steady Income to apply. There is a $45 application fee for each person over 18. Owner is not participating in the housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
