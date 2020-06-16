8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions. This large 4 level home is ready to go! 3 Bedroom & 1 full bath upstairs, living/dining/kitchen on the main level, full size family room, full bath, 4th bedroom on the lower level, with access to the fully fenced backyard. Laundry/storage in the basement, with full size washer & dryer, extra refrigerator.This is a No Pets, No Smoking property. Owners will consider multiple year lease. Must have excellent Credit, Landlord reference and Steady Income to apply. There is a $45 application fee for each person over 18. Owner is not participating in the housing program.