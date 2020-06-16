8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions. This large 4 level home is ready to go! 3 Bedroom & 1 full bath upstairs, living/dining/kitchen on the main level, full size family room, full bath, 4th bedroom on the lower level, with access to the fully fenced backyard. Laundry/storage in the basement, with full size washer & dryer, extra refrigerator.This is a No Pets, No Smoking property. Owners will consider multiple year lease. Must have excellent Credit, Landlord reference and Steady Income to apply. There is a $45 application fee for each person over 18. Owner is not participating in the housing program.