600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD

Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area. Only a 15 minute walk to the East Falls Church Metro Station! The perfect location to commute and walk to many local shops and restaurants. Enjoy the light and fresh air on the balcony. The galley kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking! Laundry facilities on every floor. All utilities are included in the rent except internet and cable TV. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Check it out today!