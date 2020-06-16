All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD

600 Roosevelt Boulevard · (703) 636-3588
Location

600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA 22044
Falls Church

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area. Only a 15 minute walk to the East Falls Church Metro Station! The perfect location to commute and walk to many local shops and restaurants. Enjoy the light and fresh air on the balcony. The galley kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking! Laundry facilities on every floor. All utilities are included in the rent except internet and cable TV. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have any available units?
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
