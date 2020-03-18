444 W BROAD STREET

Amenities

Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby. 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo with 2 garage spaces in fabulously designed sylish Spectrum building. Close to restaurants, grocery & convenience stores, dry cleaning and pharmacy, Harris Teeter nearby. Built in 2008. Modern design, open kitchen area, generous cupboard space,stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bamboo floor in kitchen & family areas, carpet in bedrooms. Each bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk-in closets. Master Bedroom suite. Freshly painted & new carpet to be installed 6/16/20.Rent includes internet , water, & trash removal. Building facilities: Fitness room (4th Floor). Party room suite (3rd Floor), with business meeting area, movie room and garden patio areas and lawn. Roof top area. Unit is a Goldenrod Model approximately 1115 square feet and comes with 2 parking spaces. Available for 12 months plus lease. Security deposit one months rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis by Landlord and subject to condo rules and regulations with additional pet deposit. Owner is Associate Broker Licensed in VA, DC & MD.