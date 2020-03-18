All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 444 W BROAD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
444 W BROAD STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

444 W BROAD STREET

444 West Broad Street · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby. 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo with 2 garage spaces in fabulously designed sylish Spectrum building. Close to restaurants, grocery & convenience stores, dry cleaning and pharmacy, Harris Teeter nearby. Built in 2008. Modern design, open kitchen area, generous cupboard space,stainless steel appliances, granite counters, bamboo floor in kitchen & family areas, carpet in bedrooms. Each bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk-in closets. Master Bedroom suite. Freshly painted & new carpet to be installed 6/16/20.Rent includes internet , water, & trash removal. Building facilities: Fitness room (4th Floor). Party room suite (3rd Floor), with business meeting area, movie room and garden patio areas and lawn. Roof top area. Unit is a Goldenrod Model approximately 1115 square feet and comes with 2 parking spaces. Available for 12 months plus lease. Security deposit one months rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis by Landlord and subject to condo rules and regulations with additional pet deposit. Owner is Associate Broker Licensed in VA, DC & MD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 W BROAD STREET have any available units?
444 W BROAD STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 W BROAD STREET have?
Some of 444 W BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 W BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
444 W BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 W BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 W BROAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 444 W BROAD STREET does offer parking.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 W BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 444 W BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 444 W BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 W BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 W BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 W BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 444 W BROAD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity