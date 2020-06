Amenities

Expanded Cape Cod in the Heart of Broadmont neighborhood of Falls Church City. Spacious 4BR, 3BA home with large family room w/ decorative fireplaces, separate formal dining & library in quiet neighborhood. Wonderful large private fenced backyard with both enclosed indoor & outdoor patio areas. updated floors and paint throughout - about 6 blocks along shaded streets to W&OD trail & EFC Metro ** Home Available Mid July **Due to COVID-19 concerns, no Public Showings at this time. Home is currently Tenant Occupied - No Showings allowed at this time ** Please DO NOT contact current tenants!! VIDEO - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V_XpFe1IbFsVbRQttGg8LGb6o5uxRcCP/view?usp=sharing