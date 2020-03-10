300 S MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City. Pets would be considered case by case. Features of apartment: 1. Clothes washer and dryer in basement. 2. Fresh paint job top to bottom. 3. New kitchen floor. 4. Newly refinished natural hardwood. 5. New stove/hood vent. 6. Updated electronic outlets, switches, fans, and USB outlets. 7. Private back parking lot. 8. Cozy back patio. 9. Great school district. Shopping and Dining close by are: 1. Harris Teeter grocery (1 block away) 2. Bowl America (next block) 3. Bars and Restaurants (start at 1 block away and go for a while) 4. Target (2 blocks away) 5. Intersection of route 7 and route 29, aka Leesburg Pike and Washington St. (2 blocks away) 6. Banks, Retail, Offices (starts 1 block away) 7. Falls Church Community Center and Government (4 blocks away). Must see!