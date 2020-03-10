All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:07 AM

300 S MAPLE AVENUE

300 South Maple Avenue · (703) 891-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City. Pets would be considered case by case. Features of apartment: 1. Clothes washer and dryer in basement. 2. Fresh paint job top to bottom. 3. New kitchen floor. 4. Newly refinished natural hardwood. 5. New stove/hood vent. 6. Updated electronic outlets, switches, fans, and USB outlets. 7. Private back parking lot. 8. Cozy back patio. 9. Great school district. Shopping and Dining close by are: 1. Harris Teeter grocery (1 block away) 2. Bowl America (next block) 3. Bars and Restaurants (start at 1 block away and go for a while) 4. Target (2 blocks away) 5. Intersection of route 7 and route 29, aka Leesburg Pike and Washington St. (2 blocks away) 6. Banks, Retail, Offices (starts 1 block away) 7. Falls Church Community Center and Government (4 blocks away). Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
300 S MAPLE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 300 S MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
300 S MAPLE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 S MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 S MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
