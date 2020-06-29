237 IRVING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

All that Falls Church City has to offer just blocks from this fully updated 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom two-level home with detached 2-car garage/workshop on a huge nearly .3 acre nicely treed lot perfect for entertaining and kids' play. Berman Park is right next door! Kitchen offers ample storage, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master BR has en-suite bathroom with plenty of closet space. Lower level features huge rec. room w/recessed lighting, 4th bedroom and full bathroom, ideal for au-pair/visiting in-laws. Lower level is walk-out to the back yard. Wood floors throughout, 2 gas fireplaces (one on each level) and large wood deck right off of dining room/kitchen for convenient outdoor entertaining/grilling. Massive amount of storage & closet space on both levels. Falls Church City schools, 1.1 miles to West Falls Church metro, walkable to shops/restaurants, easy driving commute to DC and Tysons.