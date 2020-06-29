All apartments in Falls Church
237 IRVING STREET
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

237 IRVING STREET

237 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 Irving Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
All that Falls Church City has to offer just blocks from this fully updated 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom two-level home with detached 2-car garage/workshop on a huge nearly .3 acre nicely treed lot perfect for entertaining and kids' play. Berman Park is right next door! Kitchen offers ample storage, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master BR has en-suite bathroom with plenty of closet space. Lower level features huge rec. room w/recessed lighting, 4th bedroom and full bathroom, ideal for au-pair/visiting in-laws. Lower level is walk-out to the back yard. Wood floors throughout, 2 gas fireplaces (one on each level) and large wood deck right off of dining room/kitchen for convenient outdoor entertaining/grilling. Massive amount of storage & closet space on both levels. Falls Church City schools, 1.1 miles to West Falls Church metro, walkable to shops/restaurants, easy driving commute to DC and Tysons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 IRVING STREET have any available units?
237 IRVING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 237 IRVING STREET have?
Some of 237 IRVING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 IRVING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
237 IRVING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 IRVING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 237 IRVING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 237 IRVING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 237 IRVING STREET offers parking.
Does 237 IRVING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 IRVING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 IRVING STREET have a pool?
No, 237 IRVING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 237 IRVING STREET have accessible units?
No, 237 IRVING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 237 IRVING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 IRVING STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 IRVING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 IRVING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

