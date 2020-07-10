All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

213 JAMES THURBER CT

213 James Thurber Court · No Longer Available
Location

213 James Thurber Court, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled TH in fantastic Falls Church City location! Close to shops, restaurants, community center and Farmer's Market. 3BR/2FBA/2HFBA, 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Lower level has new ceramic tile. Brand new+ modern kitchen with SS appliances and large central island. Large pantry and ample storage space. All bathrooms remodeled with new tile, fixtures and vanities. Lovely, outdoor patio. No smoking, no pets, no fireplace usage. 80% of floors to be covered with tenant supplied carpets/rugs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have any available units?
213 JAMES THURBER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have?
Some of 213 JAMES THURBER CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 JAMES THURBER CT currently offering any rent specials?
213 JAMES THURBER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 JAMES THURBER CT pet-friendly?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT offer parking?
Yes, 213 JAMES THURBER CT offers parking.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have a pool?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT does not have a pool.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have accessible units?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 JAMES THURBER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 JAMES THURBER CT does not have units with air conditioning.

