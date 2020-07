Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious remodeled unit perfectly located in the City of Falls Church! This top floor unit features granite countertops in kitchen and bath, large master with walk-in closet, and an amazing spa shower. Newer paint, carpeting, and appliances including a washer and dryer in the unit make this a winner! Catch the bus out front, close to the metro and shopping!