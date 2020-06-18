1104 TUCKAHOE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave oven refrigerator

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath house on quiet street just 1/2 mile from the East Falls Church metro. Nice yard, rent includes lawn mowing. Both off street and on street parking. House is bigger than it appears from the street, a must see!!