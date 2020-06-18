All apartments in Falls Church
1104 TUCKAHOE STREET
1104 TUCKAHOE STREET

1104 North Tuckahoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 North Tuckahoe Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath house on quiet street just 1/2 mile from the East Falls Church metro. Nice yard, rent includes lawn mowing. Both off street and on street parking. House is bigger than it appears from the street, a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

