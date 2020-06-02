104 W ANNANDALE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The perfect place! Totally new kitchen, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, flooring and lighting! Both bathrooms have also been updated with new fixtures and lighting! Freshly painted throughout and carpet professionally cleaned. Private/fenced rear patio. Assigned parking space & extra storage. So convenient to Falls Church City's shops & restaurants! Enter parking lot from Virginia Avenue, space is #6. Additional permit parking sticker can be obtained for street parking, by showing a copy of your lease to FCC.