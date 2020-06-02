All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
104 W ANNANDALE ROAD
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

104 W ANNANDALE ROAD

104 West Annandale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

104 West Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect place! Totally new kitchen, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, flooring and lighting! Both bathrooms have also been updated with new fixtures and lighting! Freshly painted throughout and carpet professionally cleaned. Private/fenced rear patio. Assigned parking space & extra storage. So convenient to Falls Church City's shops & restaurants! Enter parking lot from Virginia Avenue, space is #6. Additional permit parking sticker can be obtained for street parking, by showing a copy of your lease to FCC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have any available units?
104 W ANNANDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have?
Some of 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
104 W ANNANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 W ANNANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia