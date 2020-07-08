All apartments in Falls Church
1018 Ellison Sq
1018 Ellison Sq

1018 Ellison Square · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Ellison Square, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1018 Ellison Sq Available 08/03/20 Renovated & Remodeled 3BR TH in Superb Falls Church City location! - SUPERB location! COMPLETELY REMODELED*WFC Metro is ~0.4 miles*Renovated & Stunning 3-level brick townhouse in private enclave of just 11 homes*Completely remodeled throughout*Gorgeous White crisp kitchen with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & an abundance of sunlight shining through the front bay window*Dining room with chair rail & crown molding*Large living room & tons of natural light throughout*Main level also features beautiful hardwood floors upper & main level, neutral paint colors, recess lighting*Spacious Master Suite with ample closet space*2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upper level*2 Full Bathrooms with tiled floors & shower*Lower level with walk-up to Patio & enclosed private yard that backs to trees*Energy efficient windows*West Falls Church Metro door-2-door approx. 0.4 miles*A block from Giant, CVS, Starbucks,etc*
Sought-after Falls Church school district! Walking distance to George Mason HS & MEH middle school*10 min walk to the West Falls Church Metro station & near the W&O trail*Tenant in process of moving out, basement not photographed due to storage boxes*

*AVAILABLE 8.3.20*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS WITH 24-HOUR NOTICE-WORKS FROM HOME-VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES UPON ENTERING HOME*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1aaba563-d708-48c1-9ae1-28120d0c00d8/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5802613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Ellison Sq have any available units?
1018 Ellison Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 1018 Ellison Sq have?
Some of 1018 Ellison Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Ellison Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Ellison Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Ellison Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Ellison Sq is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq offer parking?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq have a pool?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq have accessible units?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Ellison Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Ellison Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

