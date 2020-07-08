Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1018 Ellison Sq Available 08/03/20 Renovated & Remodeled 3BR TH in Superb Falls Church City location! - SUPERB location! COMPLETELY REMODELED*WFC Metro is ~0.4 miles*Renovated & Stunning 3-level brick townhouse in private enclave of just 11 homes*Completely remodeled throughout*Gorgeous White crisp kitchen with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & an abundance of sunlight shining through the front bay window*Dining room with chair rail & crown molding*Large living room & tons of natural light throughout*Main level also features beautiful hardwood floors upper & main level, neutral paint colors, recess lighting*Spacious Master Suite with ample closet space*2 additional nicely sized bedrooms upper level*2 Full Bathrooms with tiled floors & shower*Lower level with walk-up to Patio & enclosed private yard that backs to trees*Energy efficient windows*West Falls Church Metro door-2-door approx. 0.4 miles*A block from Giant, CVS, Starbucks,etc*

Sought-after Falls Church school district! Walking distance to George Mason HS & MEH middle school*10 min walk to the West Falls Church Metro station & near the W&O trail*Tenant in process of moving out, basement not photographed due to storage boxes*



*AVAILABLE 8.3.20*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS WITH 24-HOUR NOTICE-WORKS FROM HOME-VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES UPON ENTERING HOME*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1aaba563-d708-48c1-9ae1-28120d0c00d8/?utm_source=captureapp



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5802613)