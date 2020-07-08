Amenities
1008 N. Sycamore St. Available 05/29/20 3BR Falls Church city home - walk to East Falls Church [EFC] Metro! - Charming 3BR Brick Colonial in sought-after Whistling Pines/Whitehaven community in city of Falls Church! RENOVATED kitchen with tiled floors*Top-Rated FALLS CHURCH CITY SCHOOLS! Home is an easy 9 minute walk to the EFC Metro! Main level with hardwood floors & recess lighting*2 Story addition creating a large 1st floor family room & upper level master bedroom*Master bathroom open with large soaking tub*2 additional bedrooms upper level*Plenty of storage in basement + full rec room*Nearby parks and bike trail*Fenced-in & Private Backyard*Superb location! Off-street, driveway parking*Minutes to fresh market*Close to Metro*Excellent Falls Church City School District Pyramid! Minutes to I-66 the Beltway and Route 50*Fantastic neighborhood!
*WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED*AVAILABLE 5.29.20*TENANT LIKELY MOVING SOONER SO COULD BE AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS 5.22.20 UPON REQUEST*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AFTER 4PM*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASK, REMOVE SHOES & NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOME*TENANT REQUIRES A FEW HOURS NOTICE*THANK YOU!
