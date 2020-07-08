Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1008 N. Sycamore St. Available 05/29/20 3BR Falls Church city home - walk to East Falls Church [EFC] Metro! - Charming 3BR Brick Colonial in sought-after Whistling Pines/Whitehaven community in city of Falls Church! RENOVATED kitchen with tiled floors*Top-Rated FALLS CHURCH CITY SCHOOLS! Home is an easy 9 minute walk to the EFC Metro! Main level with hardwood floors & recess lighting*2 Story addition creating a large 1st floor family room & upper level master bedroom*Master bathroom open with large soaking tub*2 additional bedrooms upper level*Plenty of storage in basement + full rec room*Nearby parks and bike trail*Fenced-in & Private Backyard*Superb location! Off-street, driveway parking*Minutes to fresh market*Close to Metro*Excellent Falls Church City School District Pyramid! Minutes to I-66 the Beltway and Route 50*Fantastic neighborhood!



*WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED*AVAILABLE 5.29.20*TENANT LIKELY MOVING SOONER SO COULD BE AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS 5.22.20 UPON REQUEST*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AFTER 4PM*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASK, REMOVE SHOES & NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOME*TENANT REQUIRES A FEW HOURS NOTICE*THANK YOU!



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



(RLNE5757212)