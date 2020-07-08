All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 1008 N. Sycamore St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
1008 N. Sycamore St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1008 N. Sycamore St.

1008 North Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1008 North Sycamore Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1008 N. Sycamore St. Available 05/29/20 3BR Falls Church city home - walk to East Falls Church [EFC] Metro! - Charming 3BR Brick Colonial in sought-after Whistling Pines/Whitehaven community in city of Falls Church! RENOVATED kitchen with tiled floors*Top-Rated FALLS CHURCH CITY SCHOOLS! Home is an easy 9 minute walk to the EFC Metro! Main level with hardwood floors & recess lighting*2 Story addition creating a large 1st floor family room & upper level master bedroom*Master bathroom open with large soaking tub*2 additional bedrooms upper level*Plenty of storage in basement + full rec room*Nearby parks and bike trail*Fenced-in & Private Backyard*Superb location! Off-street, driveway parking*Minutes to fresh market*Close to Metro*Excellent Falls Church City School District Pyramid! Minutes to I-66 the Beltway and Route 50*Fantastic neighborhood!

*WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED*AVAILABLE 5.29.20*TENANT LIKELY MOVING SOONER SO COULD BE AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS 5.22.20 UPON REQUEST*TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AFTER 4PM*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASK, REMOVE SHOES & NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOME*TENANT REQUIRES A FEW HOURS NOTICE*THANK YOU!

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5757212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have any available units?
1008 N. Sycamore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have?
Some of 1008 N. Sycamore St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 N. Sycamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N. Sycamore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N. Sycamore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 N. Sycamore St. is pet friendly.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. offer parking?
Yes, 1008 N. Sycamore St. offers parking.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 N. Sycamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have a pool?
No, 1008 N. Sycamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have accessible units?
No, 1008 N. Sycamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 N. Sycamore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 N. Sycamore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 N. Sycamore St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln
Falls Church, VA 22041
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia