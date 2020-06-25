9487 Fairfax Boulevard #303

Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo - Renters Warehouse presents this charming 1Bed 1Full-Bath Condo in the heart of Fairfax! Laundry on Lower level. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Swimming pool community. Catch the cue bus to the metro right out front. Fenced dog park area and tennis courts. Amazing location! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Kerri Goshorn

703-356-9045



(RLNE5166964)