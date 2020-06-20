3229 DUNSTER COURT

Amenities

Semi-furnished, carpeted, bright, Great Room in lower level of townhouse. French doors open to fenced, flagstone patio. Private bathroom. Electric, gas, water, trash removal, internet, basic cable included in rent. Shared laundry area and eat-in kitchen. Unit furnished with refrigerator, microwave, coffee table, sofa, ottoman, wardrobe, bookshelf, credenza. Landlord lives in upper level. Tons of parking. Beautiful wooded community with parks and trails. Near GMU, bus to Vienna Metro. Walk to shops/food/parks. Flex start date/ No pets, smoking, sublets, overnight guests. Excellent credit and references required.