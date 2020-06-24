All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD

3126 Flintlock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3126 Flintlock Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Fairfax location! 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spacious home located at end of cul-de-sac. Features an oversized family room with cozy fireplace, recessed lighting, and spacious kitchen leading to sun filled dining room. Upper level features spacious master bedroom with master bathroom and three guest bedrooms with a bath to share. Lower level features large rec room with Bar and walkout to 1/4 of acre of fully fenced backyard. New carpet will be installed for the new tenants. Pets are case by case basis. Close to Vienna Metro, I-66, I - 495,Lee HWY, RT-50 and Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Top Schools! Tenant occupied. Ready for new occupants on June 7th, 2020.Showings will begin from June 1st onwards

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have any available units?
3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have?
Some of 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia