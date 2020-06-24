3126 FLINTLOCK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Prime Fairfax location! 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spacious home located at end of cul-de-sac. Features an oversized family room with cozy fireplace, recessed lighting, and spacious kitchen leading to sun filled dining room. Upper level features spacious master bedroom with master bathroom and three guest bedrooms with a bath to share. Lower level features large rec room with Bar and walkout to 1/4 of acre of fully fenced backyard. New carpet will be installed for the new tenants. Pets are case by case basis. Close to Vienna Metro, I-66, I - 495,Lee HWY, RT-50 and Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Top Schools! Tenant occupied. Ready for new occupants on June 7th, 2020.Showings will begin from June 1st onwards