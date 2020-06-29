10909 BYRD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 3 bed/2 bath rambler in Fairfax City. House has been completely rewired and brought up to code throughout. Addition off of kitchen walking out to an expansive & private fenced yard with nice landscaping. New furnace, new hardwired smoke detectors, new laminate flooring in basement, newly painted throughout. Quiet street, private parking in driveway (can fit 2 cars), plus unlimited street parking. A must see! Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. Pets case by case. Available now!