10909 BYRD DRIVE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:31 PM

10909 BYRD DRIVE

10909 Byrd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Byrd Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 3 bed/2 bath rambler in Fairfax City. House has been completely rewired and brought up to code throughout. Addition off of kitchen walking out to an expansive & private fenced yard with nice landscaping. New furnace, new hardwired smoke detectors, new laminate flooring in basement, newly painted throughout. Quiet street, private parking in driveway (can fit 2 cars), plus unlimited street parking. A must see! Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. Pets case by case. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have any available units?
10909 BYRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10909 BYRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10909 BYRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 BYRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 BYRD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10909 BYRD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 BYRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10909 BYRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10909 BYRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10909 BYRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10909 BYRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10909 BYRD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

