Spacious 4BR/ 2BA rambler in the heart of Fairfax! Fully finished basement, open floor plan, newer appliances, close to GMU campus. Large back yard! Just 5 miles to I-66 and Falls Church Metro. Shared driveway, space for two cars. Pets welcome! Enjoy the peace and quiet of suburban living with the convenience of proximity to Fairfax City. Landlord letter required to apply. Online applications.