Fairfax, VA
10493 WEST DR
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

10493 WEST DR

10493 West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10493 West Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite end-unit Town home featuring magnificent upgrades. Open kitchen boasts hardwoods/granite/appliances. All baths remodeled w/granite and ceramic. Family Room with gorgeous Hardwoods & Fireplace Stunning formal Living Room Dining Room, Grand Master BR suite w/vaulted ceiling. Luxury Master Bath w/jaccuzzi tub & walk-in closet. Lower Level w/exec-styled study & cozy Rec Room Owner will pay monthly security. In the heart of FFX City. Elegance refined! No pets. All Applications must be submitted online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10493 WEST DR have any available units?
10493 WEST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10493 WEST DR have?
Some of 10493 WEST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10493 WEST DR currently offering any rent specials?
10493 WEST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10493 WEST DR pet-friendly?
No, 10493 WEST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10493 WEST DR offer parking?
Yes, 10493 WEST DR offers parking.
Does 10493 WEST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10493 WEST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10493 WEST DR have a pool?
No, 10493 WEST DR does not have a pool.
Does 10493 WEST DR have accessible units?
No, 10493 WEST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10493 WEST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10493 WEST DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10493 WEST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10493 WEST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
