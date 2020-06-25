10493 WEST DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite end-unit Town home featuring magnificent upgrades. Open kitchen boasts hardwoods/granite/appliances. All baths remodeled w/granite and ceramic. Family Room with gorgeous Hardwoods & Fireplace Stunning formal Living Room Dining Room, Grand Master BR suite w/vaulted ceiling. Luxury Master Bath w/jaccuzzi tub & walk-in closet. Lower Level w/exec-styled study & cozy Rec Room Owner will pay monthly security. In the heart of FFX City. Elegance refined! No pets. All Applications must be submitted online.