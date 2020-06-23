10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind offering! Great location and fantastic neighborhood. Come experience Luxury Living in this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath, beautiful brick Townhome near the Heart of Fairfax City in Sought-After Courthouse Square. Enjoy your coffee daily overlooking the Community Park directly behind the unit. This pristine townhome with 2 car garage, perfect man cave walk-out entertainment basement, private patio, and tons of extra space has been meticulously maintained by the owner. The main level boasts a stunning Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. It's also easily accessible to a giant size living room perfect for relaxing & watching TV together, as well as has an ample fine dining space. The Main & Upper Levels boast Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the home. The upstairs has three Large BRs perfect for any size family, or will make great offices if you work from home. Most importantly, the oversized Master suite has a spacious walk-in closet, a fully renovated private bath, and it's own private lofted area with fireplace for winding down daily. It's a must see townhome in Courthouse Square. Plus with this great location, you'll easily enjoy experiencing some of the best restaurants in Fairfax City - Irish Auld Shebeen, Highside, & the Onery Brewery. Come see today, this is a great townhome.