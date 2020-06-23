All apartments in Fairfax
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE

10431 Breckinridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10431 Breckinridge Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind offering! Great location and fantastic neighborhood. Come experience Luxury Living in this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath, beautiful brick Townhome near the Heart of Fairfax City in Sought-After Courthouse Square. Enjoy your coffee daily overlooking the Community Park directly behind the unit. This pristine townhome with 2 car garage, perfect man cave walk-out entertainment basement, private patio, and tons of extra space has been meticulously maintained by the owner. The main level boasts a stunning Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. It's also easily accessible to a giant size living room perfect for relaxing & watching TV together, as well as has an ample fine dining space. The Main & Upper Levels boast Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the home. The upstairs has three Large BRs perfect for any size family, or will make great offices if you work from home. Most importantly, the oversized Master suite has a spacious walk-in closet, a fully renovated private bath, and it's own private lofted area with fireplace for winding down daily. It's a must see townhome in Courthouse Square. Plus with this great location, you'll easily enjoy experiencing some of the best restaurants in Fairfax City - Irish Auld Shebeen, Highside, & the Onery Brewery. Come see today, this is a great townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have any available units?
10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10431 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
