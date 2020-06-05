10319 CONFEDERATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained, clean, updated, and light-filled! Move-in condition! (More pics will be posted.) Open Kitchen and all baths have been renovated--Newer kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Open-floor kitchen opens up into dining room and family room; newer sliding glass doors in family room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, spacious enclosed backyard, lots of parking, storage galore in LL and crawl space, walk to shops, restaurants, parks, and drs offices. Sidewalks in this neighborhood-- ideal for evening strolls. No smokers