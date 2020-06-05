All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10319 CONFEDERATE LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

10319 CONFEDERATE LANE

10319 Confederate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10319 Confederate Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well-maintained, clean, updated, and light-filled! Move-in condition! (More pics will be posted.) Open Kitchen and all baths have been renovated--Newer kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Open-floor kitchen opens up into dining room and family room; newer sliding glass doors in family room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, spacious enclosed backyard, lots of parking, storage galore in LL and crawl space, walk to shops, restaurants, parks, and drs offices. Sidewalks in this neighborhood-- ideal for evening strolls. No smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have any available units?
10319 CONFEDERATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have?
Some of 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10319 CONFEDERATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE offers parking.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have a pool?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10319 CONFEDERATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia