Owner will accept Co-signers. All-brick home near George Mason University. 4 bedroom 2 baths renovated home in desired Green Acre community in the City of Fairfax. 4 split level home. 3 bedroom and 1 bath on the top floor. 4th bedroom in walk out basement. Home was recently renovated. Kitchen opens up to large recreation room on main level. Living room with fireplace on separate level. Walk to GMU, Metro Bus, & Old Town Fairfax.