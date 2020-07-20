All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

8320 THE MIDWAY

8320 the Midway · No Longer Available
Location

8320 the Midway, Fairfax County, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Must see! Available now. This 4 Bed 3 Bath home has been updated and invites you in! The open spaces create dynamic options for any living style. Friends and family will gather together in the open kitchen. The main level offers you a den/bedroom flexible space. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living, and dining rooms! Stylishly renovated bathrooms and numerous improvements throughout. Spacious family room for movie night. The convenience of the well designed laundry room/ mud room! Warm up with a fire pit and some coffee on the stone patio surrounded by the beauty of your 1/2 acre level yard! Gardener's paradise! Shed included.The sense of community that comes with this location is a treasure. Be a part of neighborhood social gatherings, an incredible swim, and tennis club (Wakefield Chapel Recreation Association Pool), neighborhood access to the Cross County trail for nature walks or a great time on your mountain bike. A short stroll to the bus stop and access to NOVA Annandale Campus. Immediate access to I-495, Little River Tpke, Braddock Road, and Metro Bus make commuting a breeze

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

