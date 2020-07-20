8320 THE MIDWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool tennis court

Must see! Available now. This 4 Bed 3 Bath home has been updated and invites you in! The open spaces create dynamic options for any living style. Friends and family will gather together in the open kitchen. The main level offers you a den/bedroom flexible space. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living, and dining rooms! Stylishly renovated bathrooms and numerous improvements throughout. Spacious family room for movie night. The convenience of the well designed laundry room/ mud room! Warm up with a fire pit and some coffee on the stone patio surrounded by the beauty of your 1/2 acre level yard! Gardener's paradise! Shed included.The sense of community that comes with this location is a treasure. Be a part of neighborhood social gatherings, an incredible swim, and tennis club (Wakefield Chapel Recreation Association Pool), neighborhood access to the Cross County trail for nature walks or a great time on your mountain bike. A short stroll to the bus stop and access to NOVA Annandale Campus. Immediate access to I-495, Little River Tpke, Braddock Road, and Metro Bus make commuting a breeze