3924 POPLAR CREEK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

LOCATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. GORGEOUS COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE. GOLDEN OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING, BAY WINDOWS, PRIVATE LIBRARY AND FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH ADJACENT BUTLER'S PANTRY. UPGRADED KITCHEN FEATURES CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, 42" OAK CABINETRY, FOOD PREP CENTER ISLAND, NEWER FINGERPRINT-PROOF LG APPLIANCES AND GENEROUS TABLE SPACE. TOWERING TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH GRANITE-WRAPPED GAS FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING, COMFORTABLE SITTING AREA AND SEPARATE HIS & HER CLOSETS. ONE IS A WALK-IN. SKYLIT MASTER BATH OFFERS SEPARATE HIS & HER VANITIES, KOHLER WHIRLPOOL TUB, SEPARATE GLASSED-IN SHOWER AND PRIVATE LAVATORY. LAUNDRY LOCATED ON BEDROOM LEVEL. WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL PROVIDES A LARGE ENTERTAINMENT ROOM, 3RD FULL BATH AND A 5TH BEDROOM THAT'S PERFECT AS AN AU PAIR SUITE. OUTSIDE, A TREX SUNDECK ENJOYS YEAR-ROUND WOODED VIEWS. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND CONVENIENT TO THE FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, ROUTE 66 AND THE METRO.