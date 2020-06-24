All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2245 Christy Place

2245 Christy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Christy Place, Fairfax County, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
$ 925.0 Have a basement to rent (Worldgate
New carpet . Looking for someone that's quite and respectful of others . I am the homeowner living in the property upstairs .
private room
private bath
laundry on site
valet parking outside the house

Large Basement 4 rent

Looking for a private professional male/ female
Non- smoker -drug free No drama ( will not want out door smokers either )
Please leave best contact number with name and e-mail I will not be responding otherwise . Due to many scammers Thank you

Available large Basement with a cedar walking closet that is very large,
Includes washer and dryer, microwave, coffee machine, own large fridge, bathroom, walk out to yard with a sliding glass door , and a lot of storage.
All utilities are included (electricity, water, Trash and recycling, , Wifi ,

Verification of employment
Back ground check
Security deposit
No weapons in this house hold
Must be gay friendly
Parking outside of the TH
Great for commuters :)~~
Great for someone who trying to learn to save to buy there own home also ,

We aren't wanting other pets in this house hold ! Must be ok with a very small dog who is blind as a bat and we have cats, these animals will NOT be going down stairs into the basement . They will at all times stay on our two upper levels .

We are NOT wanting couples or families ( sorry ) this is for a single person ONLY . Please read this information correctly !!!!!
This like a studio !!!!!
Also please make sure we communicate over the phone before just coming to my door step .I still have my tenant living with me I need to be respectful of his needs as well .
I cannot just show the basement at any time .
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation

Excellent location, of Dulles toll road, off 66 and also close to Fairfax county PK . Route 28 / 50 walking distance to stores, restaurants, Movie Theater and bus route , Nova college New bus line from Dulles airport to Arlington . WorldGate close to Reston Town Center , Herndon community center, Golf course , soccer filed. Silver Line , Sports & health, Golds Gym . Walking distance to amazon building and Sallie Mae
and bar Louie
Much more :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

