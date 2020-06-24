2245 Christy Place

Amenities

$ 925.0 Have a basement to rent (Worldgate

New carpet . Looking for someone that's quite and respectful of others . I am the homeowner living in the property upstairs .

private room

private bath

laundry on site

valet parking outside the house



Large Basement 4 rent



Looking for a private professional male/ female

Non- smoker -drug free No drama ( will not want out door smokers either )

Please leave best contact number with name and e-mail I will not be responding otherwise . Due to many scammers Thank you



Available large Basement with a cedar walking closet that is very large,

Includes washer and dryer, microwave, coffee machine, own large fridge, bathroom, walk out to yard with a sliding glass door , and a lot of storage.

All utilities are included (electricity, water, Trash and recycling, , Wifi ,



Verification of employment

Back ground check

Security deposit

No weapons in this house hold

Must be gay friendly

Parking outside of the TH

Great for commuters :)~~

Great for someone who trying to learn to save to buy there own home also ,



We aren't wanting other pets in this house hold ! Must be ok with a very small dog who is blind as a bat and we have cats, these animals will NOT be going down stairs into the basement . They will at all times stay on our two upper levels .



We are NOT wanting couples or families ( sorry ) this is for a single person ONLY . Please read this information correctly !!!!!

This like a studio !!!!!

Also please make sure we communicate over the phone before just coming to my door step .I still have my tenant living with me I need to be respectful of his needs as well .

I cannot just show the basement at any time .

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation



Excellent location, of Dulles toll road, off 66 and also close to Fairfax county PK . Route 28 / 50 walking distance to stores, restaurants, Movie Theater and bus route , Nova college New bus line from Dulles airport to Arlington . WorldGate close to Reston Town Center , Herndon community center, Golf course , soccer filed. Silver Line , Sports & health, Golds Gym . Walking distance to amazon building and Sallie Mae

and bar Louie

Much more :)