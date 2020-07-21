13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, Luxurious , Well maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage UPPER LEVEL PICASSO MODEL Townhome / condo! WATER included in Rent. MAIN LEVEL Features : Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances , Family Room Off Kitchen, Living / Dining Combo. Relaxing Balcony, Hardwood floors on entire Main level. UPPER LEVEL Features : 2 Decent Size Bedrooms with closets, ** Tray Ceiling in Spacious Master Bedroom **, Spacious His & Her Walk In Closet. MASTER BATH Features : Soaking Tub, Standing Shower, His & Her Vanity. Close to restaurants & shopping, convenient access to Dulles Metro Rail,commuter routes and Airport. Available from April.