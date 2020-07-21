All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY

13757 Air & Space Museum Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13757 Air & Space Museum Parkway, Fairfax County, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, Luxurious , Well maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage UPPER LEVEL PICASSO MODEL Townhome / condo! WATER included in Rent. MAIN LEVEL Features : Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances , Family Room Off Kitchen, Living / Dining Combo. Relaxing Balcony, Hardwood floors on entire Main level. UPPER LEVEL Features : 2 Decent Size Bedrooms with closets, ** Tray Ceiling in Spacious Master Bedroom **, Spacious His & Her Walk In Closet. MASTER BATH Features : Soaking Tub, Standing Shower, His & Her Vanity. Close to restaurants & shopping, convenient access to Dulles Metro Rail,commuter routes and Airport. Available from April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have any available units?
13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have?
Some of 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13757 AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University