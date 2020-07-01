4142 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

Fairfax Corner, walk to Wegmans, close to everything, garage 3 levels TH 4BR 3.5 BA, nice community, pool, tot lot. Lot of options, ceramic tile, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors in sun room 3 levels bumpout, deck, fenced yard, newer paint, newer carpet & padding, no pet please. The landlord will not accept unrelated roommates situation and Section 8 applicants. The landlord preferred to accept longer term tenants and they plan to stay longer after the first year lease expiry. $55 appl fee per applicant, can drop off checks to Samson Properties, 14526 Lee Rd Chantilly VA. If applicants like to pay the processing fee by charging credit card, please text LA, will send you the form. Text LA the legal name and email address if prefer to fill appl on line. Vacant and ready for move in.