Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4124 MONUMENT COURT
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

4124 MONUMENT COURT

4124 Monument Court · (703) 201-9656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4124 Monument Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
Secured entry building. Mid floor 2 BR/2BA w/1238 sq ft open design. Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen w/Granite counter-tops*Stainless fridge, built-in micorwave*Balcony on back of building so view of trees*Carpet to be professionally cleaned at tenant move-out. Minutes to Whole Foods, Costco, Fair Oaks Mall*Movie theatre & lots of other shopping options seconds away*1 Covered Carport Parking Space (#3203) and Lots of General Unassigned Parking Available*Move-in fee to condo association $300. No more than 2 incomes to qualify*Income to qualify 40X Rent so approximately $72,000. No smoking of any kind or vaping in the condo. Applications fee $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have any available units?
4124 MONUMENT COURT has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have?
Some of 4124 MONUMENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 MONUMENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4124 MONUMENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 MONUMENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4124 MONUMENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4124 MONUMENT COURT offers parking.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 MONUMENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have a pool?
No, 4124 MONUMENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 4124 MONUMENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 MONUMENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 MONUMENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 MONUMENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
