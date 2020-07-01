4124 MONUMENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking media room

Secured entry building. Mid floor 2 BR/2BA w/1238 sq ft open design. Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen w/Granite counter-tops*Stainless fridge, built-in micorwave*Balcony on back of building so view of trees*Carpet to be professionally cleaned at tenant move-out. Minutes to Whole Foods, Costco, Fair Oaks Mall*Movie theatre & lots of other shopping options seconds away*1 Covered Carport Parking Space (#3203) and Lots of General Unassigned Parking Available*Move-in fee to condo association $300. No more than 2 incomes to qualify*Income to qualify 40X Rent so approximately $72,000. No smoking of any kind or vaping in the condo. Applications fee $45 per adult.