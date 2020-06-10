11430 ABNER AVENUE

Amenities

Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an additional 2 half baths (One on the main level and the other in the basement). One car garage, 1 car driveway and visitor parking directly across. Open floorplan, with 9' + high ceilings, maple hardwood floors and crown molding. On the main level you will find an Eat-in Kitchen w/ SS appliances, tall cabinets, and granite countertops and a deck off the breakfast room. Upstairs you will find an expansive Master suite that details vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with shelving, updated bath w/ shower, soaking tub and double vanity. The second full bath has been fully updated and leads to the secondary and third spacious bedrooms.~Lower level hosts family room, half bath, gas fireplace, laundry and more storage.~Private two level deck with walkout from kitchen and basement. Home has multiple closet and storage throughout. Quiet lot within the community. Amazing location with walking trails to: Wegmans, Fairfax Corner (minutes away!) Fair Oaks Mall, FFX Towne Center, Vienna Metro and more nearby. Hop onto I-66, 50, and 29 and Fairfax Parkway in just minutes. (No pets or smoking)