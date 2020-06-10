All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

11430 ABNER AVENUE

11430 Abner Avenue · (571) 386-1075
Location

11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an additional 2 half baths (One on the main level and the other in the basement). One car garage, 1 car driveway and visitor parking directly across. Open floorplan, with 9' + high ceilings, maple hardwood floors and crown molding. On the main level you will find an Eat-in Kitchen w/ SS appliances, tall cabinets, and granite countertops and a deck off the breakfast room. Upstairs you will find an expansive Master suite that details vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with shelving, updated bath w/ shower, soaking tub and double vanity. The second full bath has been fully updated and leads to the secondary and third spacious bedrooms.~Lower level hosts family room, half bath, gas fireplace, laundry and more storage.~Private two level deck with walkout from kitchen and basement. Home has multiple closet and storage throughout. Quiet lot within the community. Amazing location with walking trails to: Wegmans, Fairfax Corner (minutes away!) Fair Oaks Mall, FFX Towne Center, Vienna Metro and more nearby. Hop onto I-66, 50, and 29 and Fairfax Parkway in just minutes. (No pets or smoking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have any available units?
11430 ABNER AVENUE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have?
Some of 11430 ABNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 ABNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11430 ABNER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 ABNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11430 ABNER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11430 ABNER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11430 ABNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11430 ABNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11430 ABNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 ABNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11430 ABNER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11430 ABNER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
