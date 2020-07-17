All apartments in Chesterfield County
511 Old Hundred Road

511 Old Hundred Road · No Longer Available
Location

511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade granite, all stainless efficiency appliances, custom built-in pantry and large center island with plenty of storage, living room features a large bay window for lots of natural light, gorgeous refinished wood flooring throughout, 2 wood burning fireplaces, all new high-efficiency dual pane Anderson Windows extra large for tons of natural light though out the entire home. Gorgeous Solid Oak front entry door main level of home features solid oak hardwood flooring.
Ceramic tile floor and shower in the main level master bathroom with custom tile and seamless glass shower with a built-in wall heater. A restored ten glass panel door allows plenty of light into the private master bath finished with a solid gloss white vanity with a granite top and large recessed porcelain sink.

· Master bedroom features solid oak hardwood flooring and his and her separate two door closets with shelving.

· The main bathroom is centrally located on the main floor, convenient to both spare bedrooms, kitchen, and living area. Ceramic tile flooring, custom oversized wood vanity with granite dual recessed sinks and built-in wall heater.

· Two fully function brick fireplaces (main living level and downstairs)

· Recessed can lights throughout the entire home with LED lighting

ONE OF A KIND custom fabricated handrail in the kitchen takes you to the stairway to the fully finished basement . The handrail Features 316 stainless steel aircraft cabling supported by industrial-grade aluminized pipe supports and finished with a warm oak top rail to match the new flooring. Absolutely stunning!!

· The ground level living area features a relaxing study/sitting area with functional solid brick fireplace. The room features artisan chair molding, pre-engineered petrified finished wood flooring for sound control, casework and built-in bookcase overlooked by a vaulted beam ceiling with crown molding and recessed can lighting. A glass patio door leads outside to the concrete patio shaded by the oversized deck above, which has steps leading up to the deck and entry into the main living area. If you decide not to exit the study/sitting area onto the patio, an oversized french door to the left of the fireplace opens to a grand 350 SF in-law suite/studio/entertainment room with massive walk-in closet with electrical outlets through out. This room has spray-in foam insulation for sound control.

· The full bathroom on the ground level is easily accessible from the study, staircase landing with separate access door off of the in-law suite. Features ceramic tile floors, walk-in shower w/seamless shower door, LED overhead shower light, 36” solid wood vanity, with granite top

· There is plenty of storage on the ground level in a partially finished area plus an extra room that is perfect for an office or more storage if needed.

· The home has HVAC including an upgraded oil furnace with a York AC unit

· HEPA whole house air filter

· Whole house central vacuum system plus kick duster in kitchen makes cleaning easy.

· Large laundry room with utility sink

· Electrical panel is wired for portable stand-by generator

Home is just minutes from Route 60, has a circular driveway making for easy access in and out, ample parking, carport, shed and amazing view in the back yard, huge wooded lot.

(RLNE3814555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Old Hundred Road have any available units?
511 Old Hundred Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 511 Old Hundred Road have?
Some of 511 Old Hundred Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Old Hundred Road currently offering any rent specials?
511 Old Hundred Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Old Hundred Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Old Hundred Road is pet friendly.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road offer parking?
Yes, 511 Old Hundred Road offers parking.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Old Hundred Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road have a pool?
No, 511 Old Hundred Road does not have a pool.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road have accessible units?
No, 511 Old Hundred Road does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Old Hundred Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Old Hundred Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Old Hundred Road has units with air conditioning.
