All apartments in Chesterfield County
Find more places like 3535 Pease Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield County, VA
/
3535 Pease Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

3535 Pease Road

3535 Pease Road · (804) 593-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3535 Pease Road, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3535 Pease Road · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous Home in Chesterfield! - Rent-$1615 This spacious home has tons to offer! It has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Huge Family Room, and Laundry Room. The Master Suite has a Walk-In Closet, Soaking Tub, Shower, and Large Vanity.
Paved Drive with Double Parking, Large Open Back Yard with deck off kitchen.
Tenant to provide washer, dryer, and refrigerator
Evergreen ES, Swift Creek MS, Clover Hill HS
2 Year Lease, No Sec 8.
$15/month air filter program.
We look at Credit reports, evictions, judgments, collections, bankruptcies, criminal background history, etc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4226590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Pease Road have any available units?
3535 Pease Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3535 Pease Road have?
Some of 3535 Pease Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Pease Road currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Pease Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Pease Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Pease Road is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Pease Road offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Pease Road offers parking.
Does 3535 Pease Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Pease Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Pease Road have a pool?
No, 3535 Pease Road does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Pease Road have accessible units?
No, 3535 Pease Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Pease Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Pease Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Pease Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Pease Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3535 Pease Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd
Meadowbrook, VA 23234
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive
Richmond, VA 23113
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way
Richmond, VA 23234
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive
Chesterfield County, VA 23113
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir
Chester, VA 23836

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VAPrince George, VASandston, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VABrandermill, VAEast Highland Park, VA
Bellwood, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VAFarmville, VASouth Hill, VALake Monticello, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAPantops, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity