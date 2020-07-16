3535 Pease Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous Home in Chesterfield! - Rent-$1615 This spacious home has tons to offer! It has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Dining Room, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Huge Family Room, and Laundry Room. The Master Suite has a Walk-In Closet, Soaking Tub, Shower, and Large Vanity.

Paved Drive with Double Parking, Large Open Back Yard with deck off kitchen.

Tenant to provide washer, dryer, and refrigerator

Evergreen ES, Swift Creek MS, Clover Hill HS

2 Year Lease, No Sec 8.

$15/month air filter program.

We look at Credit reports, evictions, judgments, collections, bankruptcies, criminal background history, etc.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4226590)