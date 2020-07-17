Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1332 Winfree Creek Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in Midlothian's Winterfield Crossing Available September 1st! - Immaculate - like new, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off of Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) with easy access to Route 288, less than 20 minutes to downtown or Short Pump. Within walking distance to the all new pedestrian friendly retail and entertainment at Winterfield Crossing. Close to Westchester Commons, Mid-Lothian Mines Park and all the restaurants and shops along the Midlothian corridor.



Stunning floors and neutral colors deliver a pristine "magazine" look throughout. First level has a spacious, private bedroom. Second level is open concept with so much natural light, cozy, clean living area ideal to relax and unwind or host and entertain. Beautiful galley kitchen including breakfast bar island complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas range) and plenty of cabinet space. Transition over to peaceful dining area where the best conversations occur.



Upstairs offers the Master Suite with great natural light, tons of space for a reading nook, full en suite bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom is bright and offers ample closet space as well as full en suite bathroom. This floor also includes a laundry area with washer and dryer to convey.



Step out back to a comfortable rear deck with more space to end your day or spend with others. Attached, two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage. Landlord covers the HOA which includes trash and all landscaping.



Showings by appointment only, schedule today and do NOT wait as this gem will NOT last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis and subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE5891387)