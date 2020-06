Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. Also Features Include Granite in Upstairs Hall Bathroom and Newer Carpet Upstairs. Vaulted Ceiling and Bay Window in Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling/ Walk In Closet and Master Bath with Jetted Tub. Large 2-Tier Level Deck and Fenced in Back Yard. Great Location Off Centraila Road. Call Now!



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies



No Cats Allowed



