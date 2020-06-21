Amenities

3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.

*3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA

*Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac

*Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace

*Eat-in kitchen with all new stainless appliances and breakfast bar

*16x13 master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with built-ins, bath

*Laundry room with front loading appliances

*Bathrooms renovated with beveled subway tile, jetted tub, Corian counters

*New flooring, Plantation blinds, lighting, and more throughout

*New deck, roof, water tank

*Energy efficient, all electric, Thermal windows

*Front Country porch, new rear deck, off-street parking, unfenced yard

*Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and more

*Available July 1 for only $1695.00

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other homes and Application Criteria

*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents the Landlord only

*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due upon lease signing

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*EHO



