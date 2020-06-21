All apartments in Chester
Find more places like 3012 Sand Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester, VA
/
3012 Sand Hills Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

3012 Sand Hills Drive

3012 Sand Hills Drive · (804) 257-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 Sand Hills Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA
*Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac
*Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace
*Eat-in kitchen with all new stainless appliances and breakfast bar
*16x13 master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with built-ins, bath
*Laundry room with front loading appliances
*Bathrooms renovated with beveled subway tile, jetted tub, Corian counters
*New flooring, Plantation blinds, lighting, and more throughout
*New deck, roof, water tank
*Energy efficient, all electric, Thermal windows
*Front Country porch, new rear deck, off-street parking, unfenced yard
*Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and more
*Available July 1 for only $1695.00
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other homes and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents the Landlord only
*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due upon lease signing
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*EHO

(RLNE3438183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have any available units?
3012 Sand Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have?
Some of 3012 Sand Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Sand Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Sand Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Sand Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Sand Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Sand Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Sand Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3012 Sand Hills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way
Chester, VA 23831
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres
Chester, VA 23836
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr
Chester, VA 23831
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr
Chester, VA 23836
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd
Chester, VA 23831
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir
Chester, VA 23831

Similar Pages

Chester 1 BedroomsChester 2 Bedrooms
Chester Apartments with PoolChester Dog Friendly Apartments
Chester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VA
Ashland, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity