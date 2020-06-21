Amenities
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA
*Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac
*Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace
*Eat-in kitchen with all new stainless appliances and breakfast bar
*16x13 master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with built-ins, bath
*Laundry room with front loading appliances
*Bathrooms renovated with beveled subway tile, jetted tub, Corian counters
*New flooring, Plantation blinds, lighting, and more throughout
*New deck, roof, water tank
*Energy efficient, all electric, Thermal windows
*Front Country porch, new rear deck, off-street parking, unfenced yard
*Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and more
*Available July 1 for only $1695.00
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other homes and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents the Landlord only
*A $295.00 lease admin fee is due upon lease signing
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*EHO
(RLNE3438183)