Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy this convenience & spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1616 sq ft townhouse w/walk-in closet. Located near interstate & main highways. Very easy to commute to military bases. Very close to Greenbrier with lots of shopping, restaurants & recreation. Fireplace is for decoration only. Washer and Dryer are provided for convenience. Tenants are responsible for washer & dryer maintenance. Pet restricted. Prefer pet under 20 pounds.