Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Reunion - This perfect three-level condo is move-in ready with all the amenities you could ask for. Enjoy the huge eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors. Just minutes away from the interstate, quick access to the bases, and less than 10 minutes from downtown Norfolk.



(RLNE5888867)