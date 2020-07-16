All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4501 Westborough Drive

4501 Westborough Drive · (757) 228-1768
Location

4501 Westborough Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4501 Westborough Drive · Avail. Aug 6

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3080 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
4501 Westborough Drive Available 08/06/20 Colonial Point - New modern updates throughout this home. New fixtures, flooring, paint and appliances. A large inviting foyer leads to the, more than, ample bedrooms. The baths are tastefully remodeled and bright. This home has an abundance of storage space inclusive of a side storage area attached to the home and a detached storage building. Enjoy Summer cook outs on the bricked, back yard BBQ patio area. A bonus room within the home could be used for a gym, additional bedroom or den. The front patio space is a beautiful area to show case your green thumb or to incorporate a child's play area.

(RLNE4834428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Westborough Drive have any available units?
4501 Westborough Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Westborough Drive have?
Some of 4501 Westborough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Westborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Westborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Westborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 4501 Westborough Drive offer parking?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Westborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Westborough Drive have a pool?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Westborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Westborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Westborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
