Chesapeake, VA
432 Charleston Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 AM

432 Charleston Street

432 Charleston Street · (757) 482-0171
Location

432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors. This open concept rental offers lots of natural light and the master bath boasts a granite top and a double shower head. There is an attached garage as well as driveway space. 600 minimum credit score required to apply. Available 8/1/2020. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet fee; no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Charleston Street have any available units?
432 Charleston Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Charleston Street have?
Some of 432 Charleston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Charleston Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 Charleston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Charleston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Charleston Street is pet friendly.
Does 432 Charleston Street offer parking?
Yes, 432 Charleston Street does offer parking.
Does 432 Charleston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Charleston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Charleston Street have a pool?
No, 432 Charleston Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 Charleston Street have accessible units?
No, 432 Charleston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Charleston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Charleston Street has units with dishwashers.
