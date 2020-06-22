432 Charleston Street

Amenities

Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors. This open concept rental offers lots of natural light and the master bath boasts a granite top and a double shower head. There is an attached garage as well as driveway space. 600 minimum credit score required to apply. Available 8/1/2020. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet fee; no cats.