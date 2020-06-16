All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:28 AM

4005 Emberhill Lane

4005 Emberhill Lane · (757) 456-2345
Location

4005 Emberhill Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch South

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2821 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Call today to see this 4 year old beautiful one story home with large covered front and rear porches. As you step into the spacious foyer, you will see the dramatic formal dining room to the right with a deep pan ceiling and large windows. To the left is an office that is light and bright. As you enter the large great room you will take in the extra high ceiling, open kitchen, fireplace w/gas logs and beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has 42" rich, dark cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of room for a larger kitchen table in the eating room surrounded by windows that dace the beautiful back yard. You will appreciate the master suite w/a private door to the covered patio. Master bedroom has an extra large tiled shower w/double heads. The bedroom size master closet has room for both. Don't miss the large fenced back yard with shady trees and a swing-set for fun. All this and located in the sought after Western Branch School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Emberhill Lane have any available units?
4005 Emberhill Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Emberhill Lane have?
Some of 4005 Emberhill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Emberhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Emberhill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Emberhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Emberhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 4005 Emberhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Emberhill Lane does offer parking.
Does 4005 Emberhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Emberhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Emberhill Lane have a pool?
No, 4005 Emberhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Emberhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 4005 Emberhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Emberhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Emberhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
