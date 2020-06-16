4005 Emberhill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Call today to see this 4 year old beautiful one story home with large covered front and rear porches. As you step into the spacious foyer, you will see the dramatic formal dining room to the right with a deep pan ceiling and large windows. To the left is an office that is light and bright. As you enter the large great room you will take in the extra high ceiling, open kitchen, fireplace w/gas logs and beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has 42" rich, dark cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of room for a larger kitchen table in the eating room surrounded by windows that dace the beautiful back yard. You will appreciate the master suite w/a private door to the covered patio. Master bedroom has an extra large tiled shower w/double heads. The bedroom size master closet has room for both. Don't miss the large fenced back yard with shady trees and a swing-set for fun. All this and located in the sought after Western Branch School District.