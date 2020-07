Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must be shown with your agent, by appointment. Masks and gloves required. Available Sept 7, 2020. Lovely 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Home in Point Elizabeth. Western Branch schools. Spacious home with open Floor Plan. Pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking. Must be shown with your agent. Available Sept 7, 2020. 24hr notice to show.