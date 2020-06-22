All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

341 Middle Oaks Dr

341 Middle Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

341 Middle Oaks Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Great Bridge - Property Id: 298756

Hey Facebook friends, I have a 2 bedroom mastersuite And 2 Full bath and 1 half bath townhouse for rent. It is approximately 1300 square feet. It is in the Great Bridge School district and in a very quiet neighborhood, that is great for children! I am asking 1400.00 a month for rent, pets are allowed within reason and pet deposit is required, and it will be available immediately August 1. There is also a fenced in backyard with a deck. All brand new stainless steel appliances are included even the washer and dryer. Brand new quartz countertops just installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298756
Property Id 298756

(RLNE5850479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have any available units?
341 Middle Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have?
Some of 341 Middle Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Middle Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
341 Middle Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Middle Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 341 Middle Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 341 Middle Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Middle Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 341 Middle Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 341 Middle Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Middle Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Middle Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
