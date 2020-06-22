341 Middle Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Hey Facebook friends, I have a 2 bedroom mastersuite And 2 Full bath and 1 half bath townhouse for rent. It is approximately 1300 square feet. It is in the Great Bridge School district and in a very quiet neighborhood, that is great for children! I am asking 1400.00 a month for rent, pets are allowed within reason and pet deposit is required, and it will be available immediately August 1. There is also a fenced in backyard with a deck. All brand new stainless steel appliances are included even the washer and dryer. Brand new quartz countertops just installed.

