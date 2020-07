Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Townhouse nestled in the Heart of Chesapeake! NEW paint, carpet and laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout. This gem features 2 Master Bedrooms with bathroom and walk in closets! Conveniently located near major freeways, Chesapeake Square Mall and military bases!

