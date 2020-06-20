319 San Roman Drive

Amenities

Newly renovated private 2 bedrooms 2 bath sanctuary in cul de sac with large backyard & deck for entertaining plus walking distance to shops & restaurants. Located in a sought after school district in a safe community. Adjacent to Chesapeake Golf Club where a pool membership is an option! Pets negotiable with $200 pet deposit. Available by July 1st possibly sooner, $1300 a month with $1200 deposit. Renters insurance required. Responsible property management via Turbotenant. Applicants required to complete a rental application & purchase a $45 credit & background check via Turbotenant. Email Bernice Crowther bernicecrowther@gmail.com *Renovation currently in progress

*Year lease possible option

