All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 319 San Roman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
319 San Roman Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

319 San Roman Drive

319 San Roman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Great Bridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

319 San Roman Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 07/01/20 Las Gaviotas Townhouse - Property Id: 63939

Newly renovated private 2 bedrooms 2 bath sanctuary in cul de sac with large backyard & deck for entertaining plus walking distance to shops & restaurants. Located in a sought after school district in a safe community. Adjacent to Chesapeake Golf Club where a pool membership is an option! Pets negotiable with $200 pet deposit. Available by July 1st possibly sooner, $1300 a month with $1200 deposit. Renters insurance required. Responsible property management via Turbotenant. Applicants required to complete a rental application & purchase a $45 credit & background check via Turbotenant. Email Bernice Crowther bernicecrowther@gmail.com *Renovation currently in progress
*Year lease possible option
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63939
Property Id 63939

(RLNE5798219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 San Roman Drive have any available units?
319 San Roman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 San Roman Drive have?
Some of 319 San Roman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 San Roman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 San Roman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 San Roman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 San Roman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 319 San Roman Drive offer parking?
No, 319 San Roman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 San Roman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 San Roman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 San Roman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 San Roman Drive has a pool.
Does 319 San Roman Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 San Roman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 San Roman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 San Roman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University