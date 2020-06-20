Amenities

2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system. Master bedroom suite has a jet tub , separate shower & a walk-in closet. Family room has gas fireplace logs and most rooms have ceiling fans. Well kept yard with fence around rear, detached storage shed & deck with retractable awning. Natural gas heat & hot water. Located in Waterstone; a secluded neighborhood, just off I-664. Area provides walking trails, dog park, sports fields & the Western Branch Recreation Center - for organized indoor activities. CHITTUM ELEMENTARY, JOLLIFF MIDDLE & WESTERN BRANCH HIGH SCHOOLS convenient to interstates, local & regional shopping, restaurants & entertainment.



