All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 2046 River Pearl Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
2046 River Pearl Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2046 River Pearl Way

2046 River Pearl Way · (757) 646-6066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2046 River Pearl Way, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2046 River Pearl Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system. Master bedroom suite has a jet tub , separate shower & a walk-in closet. Family room has gas fireplace logs and most rooms have ceiling fans. Well kept yard with fence around rear, detached storage shed & deck with retractable awning. Natural gas heat & hot water. Located in Waterstone; a secluded neighborhood, just off I-664. Area provides walking trails, dog park, sports fields & the Western Branch Recreation Center - for organized indoor activities. CHITTUM ELEMENTARY, JOLLIFF MIDDLE & WESTERN BRANCH HIGH SCHOOLS convenient to interstates, local & regional shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

(RLNE2158942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 River Pearl Way have any available units?
2046 River Pearl Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 River Pearl Way have?
Some of 2046 River Pearl Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 River Pearl Way currently offering any rent specials?
2046 River Pearl Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 River Pearl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 River Pearl Way is pet friendly.
Does 2046 River Pearl Way offer parking?
Yes, 2046 River Pearl Way does offer parking.
Does 2046 River Pearl Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 River Pearl Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 River Pearl Way have a pool?
No, 2046 River Pearl Way does not have a pool.
Does 2046 River Pearl Way have accessible units?
No, 2046 River Pearl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 River Pearl Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 River Pearl Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2046 River Pearl Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity